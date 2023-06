The NWA announced during Saturday’s Crockett Cup event that La Rosa Negra had been in a car accident and would not be appearing on the show.

NWA made it a point to inform fans that La Rosa is recovering well from the accident. She is expected back “soon.”

La Rosa Negra was supposed to work a Hardcore Team War match with Samantha Starr and M95 (Madi Wrenkowski and Missa Kate). Instead, Ruthie Jay was called in to replace La Rosa Negra in the match.