Opener Revealed For WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up

The Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card match will kick off this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Von Wagner, Axiom, and Andre Chase will compete in the Wild Card match to determine the fifth and final entrant in the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. WWE has announced that the Triple Threat will kick off tomorrow’s show.

The men’s Triple Threat is opening NXT because all five participants in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge will appear later in the show on The Grayson Waller Effect. The winner of Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Chase will advance to Deadline to compete in the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge against Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh, and Carmelo Hayes.

The following is an updated NXT lineup:

* The go-home build for Deadline

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase opens the show (winner will join Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes at Deadline)

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley (winner will join Kiana James, Cora Jade, Zoey Stark and Roxanne Perez at Deadline)

* Tony D’Angelo returns to the ring

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly present “A Real Christmas Story”

* The Grayson Waller Effect with the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge participants