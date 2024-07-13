Opera Cup Quarterfinal Matches Announced For MLW Summer Of The Beasts In August

MLW (Major League Wrestling) has announced the Opera Cup quarterfinal matches.

These showdowns are scheduled for Thursday, August 29, at the prestigious Melrose Ballroom in New York City, as part of the Summer of the Beasts event. The best part? The entire show will be broadcast live and free on YouTube.

Prepare for some intense showdowns as KENTA goes head-to-head with Akira, Atlantis Jr. squares off against Mistico or Magnus, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. locks horns with the formidable ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor.