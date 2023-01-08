Orange Cassidy Talks About Possible Bryan Danielson Match, Says Jon Moxley “Owes Him A Match”

Orange Cassidy recently spoke with Bill Apter of WrestleBinge for an interview.

During the discussion, the “Freshly Squeezed” one spoke about one particular All Elite Wrestling star that still owes him a showdown inside the squared circle.

“[Jon Moxley] still owes me a match,” said the AEW All-Atlantic Champion of “The Purveyor of Violence” and Blackpool Combat Club member.

Also during the interview, Cassidy admitted he “doesn’t know” what the weaknesses are of another Blackpool Combat Club member, Bryan Danielson, while also talking about what his strategy would be for a potential showdown against “The American Dragon.”

Cassidy stated he would “try and punch him in the face and pin his shoulders down to the mat for three seconds.”

You gotta love Orange Cassidy.

Check out Bill Apter’s complete discussion with the AEW mega-star via the YouTube player embedded below.