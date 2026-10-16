Original Plans For AEW’s Clockwork Carnage Match

During the combined episode of AEW Dynamite and Collision on Wednesday, which served as the go-home show for WrestleDream, Adam Copeland defeated Josh Alexander to qualify for the Clockwork Carnage Match for the AEW World Title at WrestleDream.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Jay White was originally supposed to participate in the Clockwork Carnage Match. However, he sustained an injury, and Copeland was initially not scheduled to compete in it. Due to Christian Cage’s injury, AEW moved Copeland into that spot, even though Copeland and Cage were originally slated for a tag team match. Meltzer noted that White was expected to take the position now held by Copeland.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, White suffered an undisclosed injury during his Tailgate Brawl Match at AEW All Out. Additionally, during this week’s Dynamite, Copeland revealed that Cage sustained three broken ribs and a collapsed lung during his match at All Out.

Now, Copeland will compete in the Clockwork Carnage Match for the AEW World Title at WrestleDream. He will face reigning World Champion Will Ospreay, former champion Samoa Joe, Mike Bailey, Konosuke Takeshita, Kazuchika Okada, Ricochet, and former World Champion Darby Allin.

AEW WrestleDream 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, October 17. The event will be held at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.