Paul Heyman’s Opener, Watch WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show, Ariel Helwani – Fight Pit

– The WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show video for tonight is embedded below. Kevin Patrick and Sam Roberts are on the panel, along with WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Booker T. You can join our live Extreme Rules coverage results by clicking here, and you can find tonight’s match order and backstage spoiler notes by clicking here.

– The cold open video for tonight’s Extreme Rules event from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia was narrated by Paul Heyman. The video below features Bella Poarch’s “Villain,” the official theme song for tonight’s Premium Live Event.

– Ariel Helwani narrated a video package for tonight’s Fight Pit main event between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, which will be refereed by UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. The video is embedded below in Helwani’s tweet.

“Massive honor for me to voice this package for [tonight’s] Extreme Rules Fight Pit match between @WWERollins and @SuperKingofBros. My old pal @dc_mma is involved, so you know I wouldn’t be far behind. Thank you for the opportunity, @wwe. May the best man win,” Helwani tweeted.