Paul Wight Teases A Big Surprise For AEW Revolution

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Paul Wight (Big Show) made his first appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite in an interview segment with Tony Schiavone. Wight teased that AEW is going to sign a “Hall of Fame-worthy talent” at the Revolution PPV and it would be a big surprise.

