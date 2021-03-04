Paul Wight Teases A Big Surprise For AEW Revolution

Paul Wight (Big Show) made his first appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite in an interview segment with Tony Schiavone. Wight teased that AEW is going to sign a “Hall of Fame-worthy talent” at the Revolution PPV and it would be a big surprise.

.@PaulWight has a BIG surprise set for #AEWRevolution this Sunday!

RT with your predictions on who you think it could be.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama

REMINDER: The Countdown to #AEWRevolution begins immediately following Dynamite. pic.twitter.com/94eDL1bxfy

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021