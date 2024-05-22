Photo: AEW Dynamite To Feature Mad Max Opening Tonight

The first of three go-home shows for the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view this evening will be kicking off in style.

AEW has announced that the final episode of AEW Dynamite heading into the big PPV event this Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada, will feature a special opening tonight at 8/7c on TBS.

“We are getting hyped for Mad Max Movie in theaters this Friday with a special custom Furiosa-themed opening,” the announcement read. “Don’t miss a moment of the action when we’re on the fury road to Double Or Nothing LIVE @ 8/7c when AEW Dynamite is on TBS.”

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.