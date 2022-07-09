PHOTO: The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine “Scouts” Talent at WWE NXT Live Event

The Rock’s daughter Ava Raine, real name Simone Johnson, made an appearance at the WWE NXT live event on Friday in Citrus Springs, Florida.

During a women’s match, Raine made her entrance towards the ring and watched the competitors before departing. There was no mention of who Raine was scouting.

The event included two women’s matches. In a singles match, Tiffany Stratton defeated Amari Miller; and in a tag team match, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade won over Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction.

After joining WWE in February 2020, Raine is yet to make her in-ring debut. She got her new WWE ring name in late May, which drew criticism from fans who assumed she would go by the name Johnson.

You can check out a photo of Raine at Friday's NXT live event below: