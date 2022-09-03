Photo: WWE Clash at the Castle Set Revealed

The team at PWMania.com is at Clash at the Castle event from Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.
WWE has a special stage set up for today’s show.
The titantron will be a castle suspended above the ring, with the wrestlers walking out to the ring via a long ramp.
Below is a photo of the set. Make sure to stay tuned to PWMania.com for live results and possible spoilers:
https://t.co/viN6ffqCoF is at #WWEClash! Are you ready?! pic.twitter.com/S8jxshqQbF
— PWMania.com – Wrestling News (@PWMania) September 3, 2022
An surprising name was spotted at the venue and is backstage at the event, click here for the possible spoiler. You can also check out the betting odds at this link.