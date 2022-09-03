Photo: WWE Clash at the Castle Set Revealed

The team at PWMania.com is at Clash at the Castle event from Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

WWE has a special stage set up for today’s show.

The titantron will be a castle suspended above the ring, with the wrestlers walking out to the ring via a long ramp.

Below is a photo of the set.

