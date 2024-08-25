Photos: AEW Re-Signs Swerve Strickland Ahead Of All In: London

AEW will remain Swerve Strickland’s house for some time to come, as the reigning AEW World Champion re-signed with the company.

As noted, his outstanding All Elite Wrestling contract is scheduled to expire in the near future. During the AEW All In: London 2024 “Zero Hour” pre-show, footage was shown of Swerve with Prince Nana and AEW President Tony Khan signing a new deal to remain with AEW.

Swerve Strickland defends his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in the career vs. title main event of AEW All In: London 2024 at Wembley Stadium on August 25.