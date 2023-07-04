Photos: Andrade El Idolo Shows Off His Insane Body Transformation

Andrade El Idolo had a long year as he had been out with a torn pec since September and had surgery in November.

He was also sent home by AEW in October after a backstage brawl with Sammy Guevara.

Andrade made his ring return on June 15 in Mexico at the Olimpico Laguna Arena, where he faced Cibernetico and Psycho Clown in a three-way fight.

He returned to AEW action two days later, defeating Buddy Matthews on the premiere episode of AEW Collision. He defeated Brody King by DQ the following week.

Andrade showed off his body transformation over the last year on Twitter and Instagram, as seen below.

In the Twitter post, he wrote, “July 2022 to July 2023!! injury in August 2022 and my operation was in November 2022. It was a long recovery process but I am back and this is only the beginning. A great future awaits me. I remember if you want it you can! #Andrade #Elidolo #RealLatinoMan #Tranquilo.”