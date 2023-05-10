Plans For AEW Rampage To Be Similar To An Old WWE Program

Due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA and NHL playoffs, AEW Rampage was moved to different time slots and different nights, but its television ratings have held up as well as they could in recent weeks.

The program will change over the course of the upcoming month as AEW prepares to debut AEW Collision, a second weekly two-hour television program, on Saturday night. The returning CM Punk will serve as the centerpiece of the new weekly show, which will debut on TNT on June 17th, 2023.

As was previously mentioned, Rampage is expected to highlight more up-and-coming talent, much like Dark and Dark Elevation did prior to AEW ending the programs. The schedule calls for AEW to broadcast Dynamite live on Wednesday nights before taping Rampage and Collision live on Saturday nights before taping ROH TV.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, “AEW Rampage, we’re told, will become more resembling what WWF Heat once was.”

The report also stated that many independent scene performers would probably have more opportunities on ROH programming.

Heat was a one-hour program that aired from 1998 to 2008; while it initially featured top talent, it typically relied on upper to mid-card talent defeating lower-card talent. They would also have pay-per-view pre-shows.

AEW will be the only content that is exclusively hosted on Warner Bros. Discovery’s platforms, “with ROH seemingly not being part of that.” As a result, ROH’s weekly TV program will continue to air on HonorClub.

Next week at the UpFronts, WBD will likely announce a new television deal with AEW and confirm Collision, for which AEW has major plans to include a marquee match.