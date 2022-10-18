Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon

Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him.

Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.

Riddle was about to win the match with an RKO late in the match when Elias ran in to attack Rollins after Rollins superkicked him earlier at ringside. As Elias ran in, he collided with Riddle, allowing Rollins to recover and retain the title after the curb stomp.

This appears to be the start of Elias’ heel turn. Mustafa Ali attacked Rollins at the end of the show. Ali has been teasing character changes, and he is now referred to as “The Disruptor” and “The Problem.”

If this isn’t about Elias turning heel, the only logical reason for the show’s conclusion is that they’re preparing Rollins to defend against Ali, Riddle, and Elias in a Fatal 4-way at Crown Jewel. Click here for the updated Crown Jewel card.

Here are some highlights from the match: