Possible New Addition Heading to Maximum Male Models

It appears that the Maximum Male Models will be getting a new model soon.

The MMM ran into Alpha Academy in the backstage area during this week’s WWE RAW. Maxxine Dupri appeared to be interested in Otis last week, and this week she made it clear when she gave him a business card after telling him what she could do for him.

Chad Gable yanked the card from Otis’ grip, but Otis seemed interested in what Maxxine had to offer. It’s unclear where this is going, but it appears that Otis will get a gimmick makeover or become an alternate version of his current comedic character.

Earlier in the show, WWE began the process of repackaging a RAW star into a serious character. More information can be found by clicking here.

