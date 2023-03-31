Possible Spoiler: Major Name In Los Angeles For WWE WrestleMania 39 Weekend

WWE has brought in Randy Orton for WrestleMania 39 weekend, as expected.

Fans have waited nearly a year for the former WWE Champion to return to television, and their wish may be granted in the coming days.

Orton last worked a match in May 2022, when he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown. The initial assumption was that Orton would miss time due to a back injury before returning. However, he required back fusion surgery and was forced to sit out for much longer.

A recent report that mentioned there had been internal rumblings about Orton’s WWE status may have been one of the hints that Orton is close to making a comeback. Also, last month, wrestling bootmaker Jose G Sanz posted on social media that Orton had recently contacted him about making boots for his return. Last week, it was reported that WWE was bringing in Orton for the big weekend.

Orton has arrived in Los Angeles for WrestleMania weekend, according to PWInsider Elite. It’s unclear whether WWE intends to use him at WrestleMania, save his return for Monday’s Raw, or if he’s visiting friends.

Riddle was recently the subject of a creative pitch, as PWMania.com previously reported.