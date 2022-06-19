Possible Spoiler On Return At Tonight’s IMPACT Slammiversary PPV

A familiar face is in Nashville, Tennessee for tonight’s IMPACT Slammiversary 2022 pay-per-view.

Ahead of tonight’s PPV, PWInsider.com is reporting that Father James Mitchell has been spotted at the site of the event.

Whether he will be merely working the show in a backstage role or appearing on the broadcast remains to be seen.

We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface regarding tonight’s IMPACT Slammiversary show.

Make sure to check back here later tonight for complete IMPACT Slammiversary results from Nashville, TN.