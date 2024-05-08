Updated Lineup For 5/9 Episode Of TNA iMPACT: New Segment Announced

The lineup for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV continues to take shape.

On Wednesday, TNA Wrestling announced The System’s Championship Celebration as a new segment for their weekly TNA iMPACT On AXS TV program.

The segment joins the previously announced Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey & Trent Seven) vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) tag-team bout on the show.

Also scheduled to compete on the 5/9 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS show is Jonathan Gresham. His opponent has yet to be announced.

Make sure to check back here later this week for a complete recap of the 5/9 episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.