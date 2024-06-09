Producers From Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed (6/7/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was headlined by Kevin Owens and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) facing The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Below is the list of producers:

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced The Bloodline Anointment Ceremony segment between The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa), Kevin Owens and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins).

– Jason Jordan and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the tag team match between WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae.

– Jason Jordan produced the singles match between #DIY’s Johnny Gargano vs. WWE Tag Team Champion A-Town Down Under’s Grayson Waller.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the segment between Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and The O.C.’s “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

– Chris Park produced the singles match between “The Mega Star” LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes.

– WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the segment between WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the 6-Man Tag Team main event match between Kevin Owens and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa).

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the dark match between Tegan Nox vs. Blair Davenport.

– Jason Jordan produced the dark match between WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio vs. Carlito.

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the WWE Speed Match between Ricochet vs. Andrade.

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the WWE Speed Match between Andrade vs. #DIY’s Tommaso Ciampa.