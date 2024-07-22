Producers Revealed For 7/20 WWE SmackDown In Omaha, NE.

The match and segment producers for the July 20, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown have been revealed.

According to Fightful Select, the following producers worked these matches and segments on the 7/20 show from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska:

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (JULY 20, 2024)

* Cody Rhodes promo: Jamie Noble

* Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes: Shawn Daivari

* Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green: Molly Holly

* LA Knight-Logan Paul contract signing: Shane Helms

* Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton: Jason Jordan

* Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens vs. A-Town Down Under: Michael Hayes

* Dark match: Naomi vs. Indi Hartwell: Nick Aldis

* WWE Speed: Baron Corbin vs. Andrade: Nick Aldis