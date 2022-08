Justin C and Heather continue their look back on the return of Shawn Michaels on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast. This week they jump into the year 2005 as they look back at the classic Wrestlemania 21 match between Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle. They then turn their attention to a match that is memorable for a few different reasons, and that is HBK’s match against Kurt Angle!

