Ranking Kevin Owens’ WWE WrestleMania Matches

Following Kevin Owens’ match with Sami Zayn vs. The Usos at WrestleMania 39, I thought it would be fun to rank his WrestleMania matches. So, here are the top 7 Kevin Owens matches at WrestleMania from worst to best.

7. Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho: United States Championship – WrestleMania 33

Coming off the cusp of an incredible friendship storyline with Chris Jericho, the two were finally set to face off for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 33.

This is not even a bad match. Compared to Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton on the show, it was great. Was it a show stealer? No, sadly.

Going on after the incredible opener of AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon would make any match fall short. Owens and Jericho tried their best, but sadly this would not live up to the hype. Owens would pin Jericho after a Apron Power Bomb to win his first United States Championship.

This was a match followed by such a strong and great storyline, and should have been treated as such. 2nd on the card tends to feel like a throwaway, which sadly translated on screen.

Sometimes the magic doesn’t hit, and on this night it definitely did not.

They would go on to have a much better-received rematch at Extreme Rules, and an episode of Smackdown, where they both traded off reigns with the title.

According to Chris Jericho, Vince McMahon called it one of the worst matches in WrestleMania history. Do I agree? Nope, considering Vince took that place five years later.

Hear Jericho’s comments about the match on an interview with Inside The Ropes:

6. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins – WrestleMania 36

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens squared off in one of the most bizarre WrestleMania’s. Sadly, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, WrestleMania 36 was forced to take place inside the WWE Performance Center.

Again, not a bad match between them. The fact that this remains low on the list is due to the scenarios that took place during this match.

The overwhelming silence this match took place in, created a very awkward environment for something that was scheduled for a large crowd and undoubtedly one of the best matches at WrestleMania. Before The Thunderdome, or the minimal fans in attendance, this empty arena style of wrestling was extremely odd to watch.

The most memorable moment of the match was KO’s big elbow drop from the top of the sign.

5. KO and Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon – WrestleMania 34

A matched booked on a moment; the in-ring return of Daniel Bryan.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn would face Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon in a tag team match at WrestleMania 34.

This isn’t a match that Owens particularly shined bright in, as the main focus was on Daniel Bryan. But nonetheless, it was a fun match.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were great return opponents for Daniel Bryan, as they would keep him safe and be easy to work with. This was a pretty great tag team match, considering Shane McMahon was herniated, and all the focus was kept on Daniel Bryan.

But a match mainly focused on moments, rather than the pure wrestling.

4. 7 Man Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match – WrestleMania 32

The first KO Mania.

At WrestleMania 32, KO would defend his Intercontinental Title against Sami Zayn, Stardust, Sin Cara, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz and Zack Ryder in a 7 Man Ladder Match.

This match was an excellent opener to a jam packed show. The match surrounded the ongoing feud between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, even breaking out some of their famed ROH and PWG ladder match spots. (Back-Body drop on the ladder).

Everyone in this match had a chance to shine, and it helped kick the show off to a great start. Owens would be given a devastating Half and Half Suplex onto the ladder by Sami Zayn.

Although Zack Ryder would end up winning the title, this match helped catapult Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens into a massive feud for the next few months. The feud would culminate with an incredible 1-1 match between the two at Battleground.

3. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn – WrestleMania 37 Night 2

Destined to Fight Forever.

Through their rich history together, Owens and Zayn finally were given the chance to fight 1-1 on Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. The match was easily one of the best, not only on Night 2, but on the entire card.

This was a change of pace that the two have been involved in. Owens usually the heel, now was the babyface, while Sami was the heel in his hilarious and brilliant Conspiracy Theorist gimmick. The match, to no one’s surprise was great, as Owens and Zayn threw everything at each other.

The addition of Logan Paul at ringside was… okay? It had no effect whatsoever, but I do wish he wasn’t added. The constant camera shot of his reactions at ringside was annoying. But, I was really glad to see Owens stun Logan at the end. Props to Logan for the great sell.

I truly hope Owens and Zayn have more matches one on one at WrestleMania, but in a spot where they deserve. The Main Event.

2. Kevin Owens vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin: No Holds Barred – WrestleMania 38 Night 1

In Kevin Owens’ entire career, I don’t think anything will ever top this for him. On Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens faced a returning Stone Cold Steve Austin, in a No Holds Barred Match.

This main event started as a KO Show Segment, but to no one’s surprise, was eventually turned into a No Holds Barred match. This was probably due to accommodate Austin working an actual wrestling match, as the all-out brawl suited him better.

This was truly a spectacle. The two laid into each other non-stop, and Austin even took a massive suplex onto the concrete.

After a failed attack with the steel chair, Kevin Owens was given a massive stunner, for Stone Cold to get the victory. Although not the most technical match, or anywhere close to the performance Owens can give, it was such a fun moment for wrestling fans.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs The Usos: Undisputed Tag Team Championship – WrestleMania 39 Night 1

As if there could be anything else. What a perfect match, and the most deserving to Main Event Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. Given Owens and Zayn’s rich history together as a tag team, this just felt right to see. The former Steen and Generico finally given the spot they deserve, and their first Tag Team Championship run together.

The Usos and Owens and Zayn put on an amazing match together. The story told during that bought brought all the months of storylines and angles to a perfect finale. This match also made history as the first tag team championship match to main event WrestleMania.

This was also the first match for Owens and Zayn to be awarded 5 stars by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer.

