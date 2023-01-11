Raven Announced For IMPACT Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View

Quote the Raven, nevermore.

After IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023, that is.

On Wednesday, IMPACT Wrestling announced Hall of Fame legend Raven for their upcoming Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view event at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA., as well as the post-PPV television taping.

“Hard To Kill weekend keeps getting BIGGER,” the announcement began. “This Friday and Saturday at Center Stage in Atlanta, IMPACT Hall of Famer Raven will be in attendance.”

The announcement continued, “What will the hardcore icon have in store for the stars of IMPACT Wrestling?”

Make sure to check back here at Rajah.com this weekend for complete IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 results from Atlanta, GA.