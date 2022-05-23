Reasons For Stephanie McMahon Stepping Away From WWE Are Staying Private

During a recent PWTorch.com audio update, Wade Keller discussed Stephanie McMahon’s announcement to leave WWE earlier this week. She explained the reason as focusing on her family.

Keller, on the other hand, remarked that there are more important reasons for her taking a sabbatical than simply walking away.

“I have been told not to expect the reasons that Stephanie is stepping away, to come out. But the implication is, there are reasons. So this isn’t going to be a public scandal. But it’s something. That’s about as much as I think I can say right now, based on the indications I’ve gotten from talking to people who know or know Stephanie and Hunter or know people who know them. And yeah, [they] are giving me indications of things.”

Keller added that whatever these reasons are, they will remain private.

“Whatever is going on, sounds like it’s just very private,” Keller said. “And I have not been given any indications of what that is. And so it’s a private and personal matter, it could have to do with Vince McMahon or Shane McMahon, or Triple H. It also could have to do with something completely different within the family or something completely different going on. I just can say that I’m pretty sure it will not get out, at least not imminently. And it’s probably not going to be something that’s like making headlines or anything like that…”

(H/T to WrestlingNews.co)