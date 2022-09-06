Reby Hardy Posts Video Reacting to CM Punk and The Young Bucks Situation

Reby Hardy, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy, posted a video on TikTok about the fight that took place last night while the media scrum was happening.

Reby shared the following quote, “without the bucks AEW wouldn’t exist. I cannot imagine showing up in their houe and talking sh*t on them like that.”

She then continued by sharing a screenshot of a tweet that CM Punk had published on May 21, 2022, which read as follows:

“Doesn’t matter if your opinion of your coworker is positive or negative. Stand with them. Because they’ll do the same thing to you and you’ll wish someone helped. Trust me. You’re expendable. Together you’re unstoppable.”

Reby’s post appears to correspond with Matt Hardy’s earlier post.

