Matt Hardy Shows Support for Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page

Following CM Punk’s rant about them at the post-AEW All Out media scrum, AEW’s Matt Hardy has expressed his support for several top stars.

Punk expressed his displeasure with a number of notable names, including Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the AEW EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega).

As PWMania.com previously reported, Punk denied any involvement in Cabana’s absence from AEW television and returned to the ROH promo. He also slammed Hangman Page for his promo before their Double or Nothing match.

Punk claimed that the EVPs spread lies about him through the media because they couldn’t find a target. Omega and The Bucks were unhappy, according to one source, and threatened to leave. Following the media scrum, Punk and The Bucks got into a backstage altercation.

Hardy posted a photo of himself with Omega and the Young Bucks on Twitter, as well as another with Hangman Page, with no caption.