Rey Fenix Taking A Break From The Ring To Recover From Injury

ROH World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix is reportedly taking a break to recover.

According to PWInsider, Fenix did not attend Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and is not scheduled for Sunday’s AAA Triplemania event. According to rumors, Fenix is taking some time off to rest because his body has been battered.

According to an AEW source, Fenix was in pain after retaining his ROH World Tag Team Titles with Penta El Zero M over QT Marshall and AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW Battle of The Belts VI last weekend. It was then decided to give Fenix some time off to rest.

Fenix’s injury was not specified, but one source speculated that he may have a hip problem.

There’s no word on how long Fenix will be out of commission as a result of this break.

