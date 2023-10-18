Rhea Ripley Reaches Significant Milestone In Her WWE Career

Rhea Ripley is one of WWE’s top stars in 2023, and she was linked with The Judgment Day after Edge and Damian Priest recruited her into the group before Finn Balor kicked Edge out and added Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley won this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match, earning the right to compete for a title of her choice at WrestleMania 39. As a result, Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the first night.

WWE later renamed the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles, with Ripley now holding the Women’s World Title, which she has defended against Natalya and Zelina Vega.

WWE confirmed this week on Monday Night Raw that she will make her next title defense in a fatal 5-way match at the Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia on November 4th, with Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

Ripley reached a major milestone as champion when she reached 200 days in charge.