Ric Flair Calls The Undertaker “The Best Big Man Ever”

On a recent episode of his podcast, “To Be The Man,” WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed a wide variety of subjects.

During it, Flair discussed his relationship with The Undertaker as well as Taker’s ability in the ring to compete against other wrestlers. The WWE Hall of Famer began by praising the star’s overall star power before drawing comparisons between him and Bruiser Brody.

“I’ve always had great chemistry with him. I mean, he’s you know, it’s not even arguable. He’s the best big man ever. He’s right there with Brody, I think overall he’s better than Brody. Brody was a big guy like he is and Brody could do a lot of stuff that people didn’t realise, they didn’t look at the athleticism, when you wrestle a guy for an hour you get to know him real well and he was a good athlete.

But as far as Undertaker goes man, and for walking on the ropes and all that stuff and and really, really making that character so believable, so strong. I’ve said it before, with all the buildings in Europe, there’ll be 1000 Undertaker [fans] standing in line to get in. I mean, the merchandise that he has sold and the love they have for that character, man, I hope that my documentary comes out to be half as good as The Last Ride. looked. I thought that was fantastic.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(H/T to Inside The Ropes)