Ric Flair: “Ricky Steamboat Coming Back Makes Me Want to Come Back Again”

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, who is now 69 years old and a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, is scheduled to make his in-ring return on November 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to an announcement made by Big Time Wrestling. BTW co-owner Steve Perkins stated that “Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we’re excited to bring a legend back to the ring. Interest will be high.”

Ric Flair offered his thoughts on the recent events during his podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

“It’s one of those deals where nobody’s ever going to be Ricky Steamboat. So they might as well watch him while they can and enjoy the opportunity, because there never will be another Ricky Steamboat. At every level, he’s better than 50% of the guys in the business today, and he wouldn’t get in the ring if he wasn’t. He holds himself to a very high standard, and I imagine he’ll probably look better than the guys he’s in the ring with because he’s always in good shape.”

“Steamboat coming back makes me want to come back again. I went back up to Lincoln and started training again. What else is there to do?”

Earlier this year, Steamboat turned down an offer to be part of the Ric Flair’s Last Match event.