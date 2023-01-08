Ricky Starks Names His Favorite AEW Matches

Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on Rewind With Besa for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Absolute One” spoke about his All Elite Wrestling debut against Cody Rhodes being his favorite match, as well as how he enjoyed his showdown against Darby Allin.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On his AEW debut: “My first favorite match would be against Cody Rhodes. That was the match where I made my debut on Dynamite. That was the match that helped me get a contract with AEW. Also, too, that’s one of my good friends. So that sticks out in my head [as] one of my favorite matches.”

On other matches he’s loved: “The other being [against] another Seattle hometown hero, Darby Allin. I had a match against him as well. So that’d be a second.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.