Ricochet Says AEW Gives Families An Affordable Alternative To WWE

AEW star Ricochet recently spoke with Ariel Helwani and gave his perspective on WWE raising ticket prices and how it could actually help AEW in the long run.

“So in how the world is today, I feel like having a place like AEW, all those families and all people who may not be able to afford to go to WWE can afford to come to our show and have a good time and experience some new action, experience some new character, experience some new drama, and experience just an alternative to what has been going on for a long time,” Ricochet explained.

The former WWE Superstar also weighed in on WWE’s ongoing counter-programming efforts against AEW, noting that the competition motivates the roster to elevate its storytelling and performances.

“So whether they’re going to counter program or not, I’m glad that AEW is around because, again, the backstage is getting better and better. I think the stories, the drama is getting better and better. We’re really trying to really connect dots and really give people something that’s cohesive and something that at the end, they can be proud that they watch the whole thing. You know what I mean? While at the same time, giving you some of the best in-ring performances that you’ve ever seen, because that’s also what is important to us. And not that it’s not important to the other side, but I just think for us, we’re a little crazy. We’re a little loco. You know what I mean? We want to go out there and do the craziest stuff that we can and really put our bodies on the line.”

Ricochet is scheduled to compete this weekend as part of AEW’s All Out 2025 event in Chicago.