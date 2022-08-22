Road Dogg Replacing Jeff Jarrett as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events

As PWMania.com previously reported, Road Dogg has returned to WWE and will serve in an executive capacity. He will start working right away as he is currently backstage at RAW tonight.

Road Dogg will succeed Jeff Jarrett, who recently left the company, as Senior Vice President of Live Events, WrestleVotes reports. Jarrett previously held the position.

