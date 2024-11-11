ROH Final Battle Set For The Hammerstein Ballroom In NYC

ROH will return to New York City in 2024.

In 2005 and 2006, the promotion held Final Battle at the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom before moving to the Hammerstein Ballroom in 2007. They returned to the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom in 2009 and 2010, before moving to the Hammerstein Ballroom in 2011 and 2012.

Following a two-year break, they resumed hosting the show at the Hammerstein Ballroom in 2016 and continued to do so until 2018. The Final Battle events of 2019, 2020, and 2021 were hosted in Baltimore, with the remaining two years taking place in Texas.

Beyond the Bell and Mat Men Radio’s Andrew Zarian and Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp indicate that the promotion intends to return to the Hammerstein Ballroom with Final Battle this year. There is currently no information on the actual date of the show. WWE hosted ECW One-Night Stand events at the venue in 2005 and 2006.