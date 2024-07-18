ROH On HonorClub Spoilers From Matches Taped On 7/17 In Little Rock, AR.

AEW taped matches and segments for next week’s Ring Of Honor show on Wednesday night.

At the taping of the milestone 250th episode of AEW Dynamite at the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas on Wednesday, July 17, matches and segments were taped for an upcoming episode of ROH On HonorClub.

Featured below are complete spoilers from PWInsider.com.

ROH ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS (Taped On 7/17/2024)



* Queen Aminata pinned McKenzie Morgan.



* Red Velvet defeated Maya World.



* The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage defeated Capachino Jones & Harlon Hutchinson & Austin Valtino.



* Athena and Billie Starkz cut a promo.