ROH TV On HonorClub Preview For Tonight (3/9/2023)

Ring Of Honor returns tonight.

ROH TV on HonorClub premieres this evening at 7/6c at WatchROH.com with another jam-packed lineup of great pro wrestling action.

Featured below is the complete lineup for tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub show, which was taped at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL.

ROH TV ON HONORCLUB (3/9/2023)

* Billie Starkz vs. Trish Adora* Jake Crist & Man Scout Manning vs. Ari Daivari & Slim J* Eddie Kingston vs. Ben Dejo* Rush & Dralistico vs. Angelico & Serpentico* Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Cody Chhun, Guillermo Rosas & Marcus Kross* Aussie Open vs. Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Willow Nightingale* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Timothy Thatcher* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends against Tony Deppen