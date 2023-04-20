ROH TV Preview For Tonight (4/20/2023); Samoa Joe To Defend, El Hijo Del Vikingo In Action

For tonight’s ROH TV episode, eleven matches have been announced.

The main event of tonight’s ROH TV show on HonorClub will be ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defending against Colt Cabana. El Hijo del Vikingo, the AAA Mega Champion, will also be in action tonight in a non-title match against Gringo Loco.

The matches announced for tonight were taped before and after AEW Dynamite on April 12 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI. Full spoilers are available by clicking here.

The following is tonight’s announced card:

* The Kingdom vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin

* Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade

* Lance Archer vs. Jah-C

* The Iron Savages vs. Logan Lynch and Ben Jones

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Cole Karter and Lee Johnson

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Moriarty

* AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Gringo Loco in a non-title match

* ROH World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M vs. Nick Comoroto

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Joey Jett

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Heather Reckless in a Proving Ground match

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends against Colt Cabana

ROH TV airs every Thursday night at 7pm ET on HonorClub or watchroh.com.