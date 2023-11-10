ROH TV Title Announcement To Be Made Next Week

What is going on with the Ring Of Honor World Television Championship?

We will soon find out!

As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe successfully defended his ROH TV title against Keith Lee, and after the match, relinquished the title.

On Friday, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan took to Twitter (X) to give an update on the status of the ROH TV title.

“NEXT WEEK on ROH TV, Tony Khan will have an update on the ROH World TV Championship,” a statement read. “Watch ROH TV on HonorClub.”

