Roman Reigns on His Relationship with John Cena, His Infamous Cena Promo and More

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was a guest on the “Impaulsive” podcast hosted by Logan Paul earlier this week. During their conversation, Paul questioned Reigns if it was challenging to work with John Cena because you can’t see him.

“It’s better that way,” Reigns said, laughing.

Additionally, questions regarding Reigns’s friendship with Cena were posed to him. In response, he said, “It’s OK.”

When questioned about impromptu promoss and how he interacts with fans in the audience, Reigns spoke on how this may have both positive and negative effects.

“With me, this comes back to experience and just like having the time in… if you’re going to ad-lib, it’s good,” he said. “You want to ad-lib because it’s a live performance, but sometimes an ad-lib takes your eye off the ball, so now you go let’s get back on track and…’Where was I’. So that’s key.”

Reigns discussed slipping up more in his promos and revealed that he had blanked a few times, but that once you reach a certain point, you simply roll past it. Paul brought up the fact that Reigns had a blank during the infamous scene from 2017 with Cena, which can be seen below, and explained how this led to Reigns winning the match against Cena at No Mercy in 2017. Reigns was questioned by Paul on whether or not the promo immediately improved him.

“I think just being in that position and going through that experience made me better,” Reigns responded. “I don’t think it was anything that John specifically, you know what I mean? Because I take from everybody I’ve worked with. Everybody I’ve competed with I always try to take something that I learn from them. It’s like looking at a, if you’re an offensive coordinator and I’m working under you as a quarterback coach or something. It’s like ‘man that offense was good. I’m going to take everything that I like from it and I’m going to add a little bit to my own playbook and then I’ve got my own formula here.”

SummerSlam 2021 was the second major singles encounter between John Cena and Roman Reigns. Cena’s final WWE television bout was a loss to Reigns at that event.

Here is the full interview, and the aforementioned promo: