Ronda Rousey On If She Ever Experienced Misconduct From Vince McMahon

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey recently spoke with NewsNation on a number of topics including if she ever experienced misconduct from Vince McMahon.

Rousey said, “Not Vince personally, towards me, but the company culture, definitely. One time I was waiting to go talk to Triple H in the writer’s room. I was standing there with Bruce Prichard and another one of the writers and — god, I forgot his name. I can’t believe I forgot this guy’s name. It’ll come back to me. Anyway, I’m standing there, and this guy that was like barely even an acquaintance with grabs the string of my sweatpants as I’m walking by. And nobody — like, I wasn’t even looking at him…but this guy grabs the string of my sweatpants, and no one reacts as if this is abnormal. He grabs it and starts going down the hall, and I’m just like, ‘What the f**k was that? Why are you grabbing the string of my sweatpants? If my husband was standing here next to me, would you feel comfortable walking up to me and grabbing the string of my sweatpants?’”

“But nobody around me acted as if it was abnormal. All the guys around me were just like it’s part of the day. I’m like, if this guy is coming up to me and doing this kind of stuff to me where there are other people around, what’s happening to these other girls when it’s not in a hallway. That really put me on edge to where not only is this behavior prevalent, but it’s so prevalent that people don’t even realize it’s a problem anymore.”

On who it was that grabbed the string and if she confronted them:

“Drew Gulak, that’s who it was. I confronted him later and I was like, ‘If I ever hear about you putting your hands on any other woman like this or doing anything like this to me ever again, we’re going to have a problem.’ He was like, ‘No, no, no. I’m glad you said something to me.’ He really backpedaled, but it put a sour taste in my mouth about the culture there and what’s considered acceptable on how to touch and treat the women in the hallways, and anywhere.”

Ronda tells NewsNation that an incident backstage involving Drew Gulak inappropriately reaching down to her sweatpants and pulling on her strings occured during her time with wwe.



