Rossy Ogawa Announces The Launch Of His New Promotion, Talents And First Show Revealed

Former STARDOM executive Rossy Ogawa recently announced the launch of his new promotion called “Dream Star Fighting Marigold,” also known as “Marigold.”

Ogawa also announced that his promotion’s first-ever show, Marigold Fields Forever, will take place on Monday, May 20, from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The show will stream live via Wrestle Universe with both Japanese and English commentary and will be headlined by Giulia and a mystery partner taking on Sareee and a mystery partner in tag team action.

Ogawa revealed during the start of the press con that the promotion’s first few talents will be Yuzuki (now known as Victoria Yuzuki), Nao Ishikawa, Utami Hayashishita, MIRAI, Nanae Takahashi, Mai Sakurai and Giulia.

It was also revealed that Miku Aono, Misa Matsui, CHIAKI, Chika Goto, Natsumi Sumikawa and KOUKI (former Actwres girl’Z star) are going to be a part of the new promotion’s roster as well.

You can check out Ogawa’s comments in the video below.