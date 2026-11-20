Former WWE star and AEW talent Ruby Soho has sparked speculation about a potential return to professional wrestling after sharing a cryptic social media post featuring a dramatic new look.

Soho has been absent from AEW television since April 20, 2024, when she appeared alongside Angelo Parker on an episode of AEW Rampage to announce that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple subsequently welcomed their child, and Soho has remained away from AEW programming since the announcement.

However, her latest Instagram activity has fans wondering whether she could be preparing to step back into the spotlight.

Soho recently shared a photo revealing her noticeably different appearance, accompanied by a mysterious caption consisting entirely of emojis.

The post included several symbols associated with time, including a clock, hourglass, and alarm clock, alongside a bomb emoji and other cryptic imagery.

The caption read:

“📍⁉️

🕚⌛️

⏰💣

👩🏻🤖

🔒👣🫥”

Although Soho offered no explanation for the message, the references to time and an impending event have fueled speculation that she could be teasing an upcoming announcement or wrestling comeback.

Soho joined AEW in September 2021 following her departure from WWE, where she competed under the name Ruby Riott. During her time with AEW, she became a prominent member of the women’s division and was involved in several notable storylines before stepping away from television.

At this stage, neither Soho nor AEW has officially confirmed plans for her return, and it remains unclear whether her Instagram post is connected to professional wrestling.

Nevertheless, her new appearance and mysterious message have generated renewed interest in what could be next for the former WWE Superstar.

For now, fans will have to wait to see whether Soho’s latest tease leads to an AEW comeback or another announcement.