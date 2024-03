According to PWInsider.com and Fightful Select, Salina de la Renta has been named as the new Creative Director of MLW’s women’s division.

This comes after it was reported this past Friday that Renta had been producing many of the women’s division’s pre-tape segments and she has had a major creative impact on the division since November.

De la Renta will also continue her on-camera work, where she has been feuding with Cesar Duran.