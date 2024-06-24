Salina De La Renta Reveals She Is Pregnant

Top MLW star Salina De La Renta revealed during last Saturday’s MLW Anniversary ’24 event that she is 5 months pregnant and as a result shocking her kayfabe father Cesar Duran.

De La Renta then took to her official Twitter (X) account the next day and said that this is not just a storyline.

De La Renta wrote, “For those of y’all saying that I’m faking my pregnancy…. Enjoy debunking this one. #5Months.”

You can check out De La Renta’s posts below.

They’re wondering who’s the father, but one y’all can know for sure is that it’s not yours. @MLW pic.twitter.com/lgK0sLEbEs — Natalia Class (@salinadelarenta) June 23, 2024