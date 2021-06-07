Sami Zayn and Others Comment On Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Boxing Match

On Sunday night, Floyd Mayweather fought YouTube star Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition boxing match that went the distance. Several wrestling personalities commented on the fight:

I’ll say this, @LoganPaul no doubt worked his ass off and proved a lot of people wrong, but if he never meets Sami Zayn, he never realigns his perspective, and no chance he goes 8 rounds with Floyd Mayweather. I’m glad to have played my part in this historic bout.#FloydvsLogan — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 7, 2021

I was actually hoping to hug these guys for 8 rounds. https://t.co/FitM0sU8FL — Tenacious D. M̺̤͍͓̮̼̟̂ͯ̽͒͐̋ͧA͈͋C͕̥̘̬̊̇ͪ͂E̳̽ (@MACEtheWRESTLER) June 7, 2021

Laughing like a motherfucker at all the buyer's remorse on twitter right now. I almost bit, but started watching the Bret Biography instead. Which was so great btw. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) June 7, 2021