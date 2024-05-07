Tama Tonga Makes History During WWE Backlash France

On Saturday, at the WWE Backlash France premium live event from LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, Tanga Loa appeared during the match between The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga vs. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton.

His return occurred when Owens set up four chairs in the ring and hit a brainbuster off the top rope to Tonga for two as Loa arrived to pull out the referee. Solo sealed the win with the Samoan spike.

As previously reported, Tama and Tanga signed with WWE at the same time, but Tanga has remained off television until now.

Tonga joins Jesus and Domnik Mysterio in having their first WWE televised appearance at a pay-per-view/premium live event during a street fight. Mysterio did it in 2020; Jesus did it in 2004.