Piesonas Co-Owner Reveals Why Ric Flair Was Asked To Leave The Restaurant

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to his official Twitter (X) account and expressed his frustration with the folks at Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza in Gainesville, Florida. Flair said he spent $1500 at the restaurant and ended up getting kicked out due to an issue he had with the kitchen manager.

Piesanos co-owner Jerry Roberts spoke with The Gainesville Sun and revealed that it was pretty clear as to why the WWE Hall of Famer was asked to leave the restaurant.

Roberts said, “We have reviewed video of the incident that took place recently at our restaurant. It is clear, our team worked in a professional manner to ensure the safety of guests and staff. We have thanked our team for their professionalism. We are proud of how they responded to this situation using and displaying our team values.”