Sami Zayn Explains Why He Doesn’t Plan On Bringing Back His Past Characters

During an appearance on The Cheap Heat podcast, Sami Zayn commented on the possibility of his past characters being brought back in WWE:

“People have a fondness for the past. It’s kind of normal that I get asked questions about past incarnations or past things in my career, ‘will we see this again?’ Some fans, and I take this as a positive because they have a lot of fondness towards my good guy days in NXT. There is a kinship there and they felt a connection to that character. I’ll get messages saying, ‘When are we going to get that guy back?’ That guy doesn’t exist anymore. If the Beatles, if they were all alive, if they came back now, you can’t recapture what you had in the 60s. It would be the Beatles of today playing songs from the 60s, but it’s lightning in a bottle. Everything is a product of time and place. Sometimes, you have to look at things that existed in that time and place and appreciate them for what they were and kind of wish that they wouldn’t come back because if they did come back, it wouldn’t be the same. Nothing is the same. It’s all a product of when and where it existed.”