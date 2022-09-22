Saraya (Paige) Comments on Her AEW Debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam

After the fatal 4-way match that took place on Wednesday night at the Dynamite: Grand Slam event, which saw Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm retain her title over Britt Bake, Serena Deeb, and Athena, Saraya (former WWE star Paige) made her debut for AEW.

She came to Athena and Storm’s aid when they were attacked by Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel. This points to a continuing feud between Baker and Saraya in the future.

The former WWE star commented on her debut via her Twitter account. As PWMania.com previously reported, she is using the song “Zombified” by Falling In Reverse. Falling In Reverse is the band in which her boyfriend, Ronnie Radke, plays. Click here to listen to her theme song.

The following is what she wrote:

“Fucking WOW! Absolutely blown away by the pop in the stadium and the reception outside of it. Been a long journey. Couldn’t be happier to be in @AEW thank you to everyone! 🥹🥹 and thank you to my babe @RonnieRadke for letting me use his song Zombified! LFG!!”

Paige left WWE in July after the company decided not to sign her to a new contract. Because of her spinal stenosis, she hasn’t competed in a wrestling match since 2017.