Sasha Banks Tweets for the First Time Since Walking Out of WWE

Due to creative differences, Sasha Banks had kept quiet ever since she and Naomi left WWE in May at a RAW show.

WWE announced that the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles had been stripped away from both stars and suspended them. Banks’ last tweet was on May 14, but Naomi has been more active on social media since then than Sasha. That changed on Friday when she used Twitter to advertise her weekend participation at C2E2. She declared that she was excited to see her fans and loved them.

I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love yoU

💙 https://t.co/X8A6azdFKW — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) August 5, 2022

As PWMania.com previously reported, Banks and Naomi have agreed to return to the WWE.

Banks and Naomi are booked for their first non-WWE performances at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), which will take place on August 6 and 7 at McCormick Place in Chicago. If WWE declines to allow them to honor the signings during the convention, the two stars’ scheduled appearances may change.

Banks and Naomi’s WWE return is imminent. We could potentially see their return as soon as tonight’s SmackDown.

Banks was recently removed from a celebrity flag football match with the Los Angeles Rams, as PWMania.com previously reported.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.